Israel claims killing of Hamas operative linked to 2004 Beersheba bombings

2026-02-11T15:56:03+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said it killed senior Hamas figure Basel Haimoni during a raid in the Gaza Strip last week, accusing him of planning the August 2004 twin bus bombings in Beersheba that killed 16 Israelis.

The army’s spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed on Wednesday that the Israeli forces and Shin Bet arrested Haimoni in October 2004, and that a court sentenced him to prison before he was released in 2011 in the prisoner exchange involving Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and deported to the Gaza Strip. After his release, Haimoni resumed activity within Hamas, including recruitment and operational planning, and during the October 2023 war, was involved in overseeing the production and use of explosive devices against Israeli forces.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli military’s claim regarding Haimoni’s killing.

