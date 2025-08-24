Israel kills 11 Palestinians as Gaza hunger toll rises

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, according to medical sources cited by the Palestinian Information Center.

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that four of the dead, including a child, were among people waiting for aid near the Netzarim corridor, where eight others were wounded. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 2,076 Palestinians have now been killed while seeking food, with more than 15,300 injured.

Airstrikes struck multiple areas, including Khan Younis, al-Sabra, Sheikh Radwan, and several refugee camps, while witnesses noted that entire residential blocks were destroyed in Jabalia, Rafah’s Saudi neighborhood, and eastern Gaza City.

صورة: طائرات الاحتلال تستهدف منطقة المواصي غربي خانيونس جنوبي القطاع

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 62,622 Palestinians and injured 157,673, according to the Health Ministry. It also said at least 281 people, including 114 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition as famine worsens.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Israel of “weaponizing food and engineering starvation,” warning that a return to Gaza City would intensify casualties and displacement. It called for urgent international intervention.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor condemned the killing of media workers as a “war crime” after journalist Khaled al-Madhoun was killed while reporting in northern Gaza, bringing the toll among journalists to about 240.

Earlier today, the Israeli military directly targeted another Palestinian journalist in Gaza. Khaled Al-Madhoun was killed by Israeli fire while reporting on the ground in northern Gaza.Since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza, around 240 Palestinian journalists have been…

Meanwhile, tens of thousands joined the largest pro-Palestinian rallies in Australia to date. Demonstrations in 40 cities demanded sanctions on Israel and an end to Canberra’s supply of fighter jet parts, with protesters branding Israel a “terrorist state” and drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany. The marches followed Australia’s announcement that it would recognize a Palestinian state at next month’s UN General Assembly, a decision that has strained its relations with Israel.