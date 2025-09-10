Gaza famine deaths rise as Israel strikes aid flotilla in Tunisia

Shafaq News – Gaza / Tunisia

Five more Palestinians, including a child, died from famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday, raising the overall toll to 404 deaths, among them 141 children.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have also killed 12 Palestinians since dawn, Palestinian media said, citing medical sources. Strikes reportedly hit multiple sites, including Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and parts of Gaza City.

عاجل| طائرة مسيرة للاحتلال تستهدف مأذنة مسجد يافا غربي دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/1e4kZR2XVk — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 10, 2025

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire, warning that after more than 700 days of bombardment, civilians in Gaza have “nowhere safe to go.”

Political will is needed now to end the war in #Gaza.Over 700 days of bombardments, the people have nowhere safe to go. Each day, a never-ending road of fear, destruction, and forced displacement.UNRWA has repeatedly called for a ceasefire.The war must be stopped.… pic.twitter.com/cCiAdZLCGo — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 10, 2025

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, Israel’s campaign has killed 64,605 Palestinians and injured over 163,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla confirmed that a drone strike ignited a fire on the Spanish-flagged Alma near Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port. The blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEANOTHER BOAT HAS BEEN HIT IN A SUSPECTED DRONE ATTACKThe Global Sumud Flotilla (GS) confirms that on September 9, another boat in our fleet- the “Alma” - was attacked by a drone as it was docked in Tunisian waters. The boat, sai… https://t.co/xvAf2AfyLx — Global Sumud Flotilla (@gbsumudflotilla) September 9, 2025

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese shared video footage on X showing a drone flying without lights before dropping a device that set the deck ablaze, calling it the second such attack in Tunisian waters within two days.

BREAKING!!‼️Second attack on the Flotilla, still in Tunisian waters, in two days!Video evidence suggests that a drone - with no light so it could not be seen - dropped a device 👇that set the deck of the Alma boat on fire.Look by yourself and draw your conclusions https://t.co/ZQylq6aLYD pic.twitter.com/bJ8QaSzTho — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) September 9, 2025

A separate vessel in the flotilla was struck by a drone a day earlier off Tunisia’s coast. Organizers condemned both incidents as deliberate sabotage but pledged to continue the mission.

With participants from 44 countries, the convoy of more than 70 ships is the largest aid effort yet to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and is expected to reach the enclave by mid-September, following earlier attempts in June and July that were blocked.