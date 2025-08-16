Israel kills 55+ Palestinians seeking aid

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces escalated their offensive on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, carrying out airstrikes and heavy artillery bombardments that left dozens dead and many others wounded across multiple areas.

Palestinian media, citing medical sources, reported that at least 60 people were killed while gathering for humanitarian aid in the Zikim area of northern Gaza and along the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza. The Ministry of Health added that Israeli troops also opened fire on civilians waiting for aid in the same zone, leaving six dead and 26 injured.

#شاهد | مشاهد مؤثرة لطفل نازح في غزة يجر عربة ماء بصعوبة تحت أشعة الشمس الحارقة حافي القدمين وسط استمرار العدوان "الإسرائيلي" على القطاع pic.twitter.com/fjPQ94Hkob — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 16, 2025

Rescue teams confirmed the deaths of six members of one family, including four children, when strikes hit a house in al-Bureij refugee camp. In southern Gaza, medical staff recorded casualties from a strike on civilians in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Witnesses recounted another strike on a tent sheltering displaced families near al-Majda Wasila School in Gaza City, which killed seven and injured others.

Meanwhile, tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City’s al-Zeitoun neighborhood under heavy shelling, while airstrikes leveled dozens of homes and apartment buildings in central Khan Younis, leaving widespread destruction.

#شاهد | استشهاد طفلة لا تتجاوز من عمرها السنتين في غارة للاحتلال على حي الزيتون جنوب شرقي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/SUahvrn1lm — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 16, 2025

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 61,827 Palestinians have been killed and more than 155,275 injured since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The escalation has deepened Gaza's humanitarian crisis, with hospitals running out of supplies and hundreds of thousands enduring shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.