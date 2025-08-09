Gaza death toll rises as international opposition grows to Israeli plan

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces continued air and artillery operations across the Gaza Strip for the 673rd consecutive day, with strikes reported in multiple areas overnight.

Medical sources told the Palestinian Information Center that bombardments and gunfire caused several casualties, with Al-Awda Hospital recording five fatalities and 33 injuries in the past 24 hours from incidents south of Wadi Gaza and in central areas. The hospital also treated a man injured by fire from an Israeli quadcopter east of Nuseirat Camp.

According to local reports, airstrikes targeted areas east of Gaza City, while artillery fire hit Zaytoun in the southeast. In Khan Younis, military engineers detonated residential buildings near Street 5 during concurrent air raids.

Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that since October 7, 2023, the conflict has left 61,330 people dead, 152,359 injured, and more than 10,000 missing under collapsed buildings. The ministry said the fatalities include 1,590 medical workers, 115 civil defense personnel, 220 journalists, and 754 individuals working on aid convoys.

الطفلة مي أبو عرار، تعاني من سوء تغذية الحاد المجاعة واستمرار الحصار ومنع دخول الأغذية وحليب الأطفال.#غزه_تموت_جوعاً pic.twitter.com/8KUINGhs9q — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 9, 2025

Authorities reported that strikes on aid distribution points since May 27 have killed 1,772 people, injured 12,249, and left 45 missing. Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israel of using the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” initiative — a joint Israeli–US project opposed by the UN — for political purposes.

Famine and malnutrition have been linked to 201 deaths, including 98 children, according to the Health Ministry. The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said hygiene supplies are nearly depleted and called for large-scale relief efforts coordinated by the UN.

Millions of bars of soap are sold every day around the world.They’re stocked up on shelves, bought without a thought.Not in #Gaza. Even soap is almost impossibly to find.A regular flow of basic hygiene supplies, including soap, shampoo, sanitary pads is needed.Aid must flow… pic.twitter.com/5cpoY1vs87 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 9, 2025

Gaza authorities and UN agencies estimate that 88% of the enclave’s buildings have been damaged or destroyed, with economic losses exceeding $62 billion. Reported damage includes 149 schools and universities destroyed, 369 damaged, 828 mosques demolished, 167 partially destroyed, and 19 cemeteries struck.

The escalation follows Israel’s security cabinet approval of a plan to take control of Gaza City and relocate an estimated one million residents from the north to the south ahead of urban ground operations. A second phase is reportedly aimed at seizing central refugee camps.

The UN warned that expanding military control — with 87% of Gaza already under Israeli authority or evacuation orders — could have “catastrophic consequences.” Foreign ministers from Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the UK criticized the relocation plan, saying it would contravene international humanitarian law and reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution.

Spain, Qatar, France, Canada, Iran, and Iraq also voiced opposition, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres cautioned that the operation would worsen humanitarian conditions and endanger hostages.

I'm gravely alarmed by the decision of the Israeli Government to "take control of Gaza City".This marks a dangerous escalation & risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians.It could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining… pic.twitter.com/nHxXTWNaFn — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 8, 2025

US Senator Adam Schiff said the strategy could result in further civilian, hostage, and military deaths, warning that famine is already causing significant loss of life, particularly among women and children.

Hamas stated it had shown “maximum flexibility” in indirect talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar, offering to release all Israeli captives in exchange for an end to the conflict and a full military withdrawal. The group warned that any attempt to take Gaza City would result in heavy losses and said its forces would continue to resist.