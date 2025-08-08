Iraq denounces Israeli decision to occupy Gaza

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its firm rejection of Israel’s plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the ministry described the move as an escalation and an extension of Israel’s policy of starvation, displacement, and mass killing against innocent civilians in Gaza, “acts that constitute war crimes and require international accountability."

The ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s unwavering support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

It also called on the international community to “uphold its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and to immediately stop these violations.”