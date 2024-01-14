Nasrallah: Lebanese, Yemeni, Iraqi attacks on Israel will help ending war in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The leader of Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese Shiite group, said that fronts against Israel in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq will force Israel to accept the Palestinian conditions to end the war that erupted on October 7 when a group of Hamas fighters attacked settlements near Gaza, killing 1,200 Israelis.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah mode those remarks in a speech he delivered during a memorial for Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon last week.

Nasrallah said that “the martyr ‘Hajj Jawad’ in 2006 was a field commander, and in Syria, he was a leader in the confrontation with ISIS, and we take pride in being part of this fight.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Our problem with our military and security leaders is that in their lives, we cannot mention their names and talk about their biographies, and after their martyrdom, we cannot say much because we are still in the heart of the battle.”

He also mentioned, “A hundred days, and Gaza resists and perseveres, and its people are in a legendary state of resilience unparalleled in history.”

“Israel in the war on Gaza is more strict and secretive about news and information than in any other war,” he indicated, saying that every day there are human losses for the Israeli enemy on the Gaza front, the Lebanon front, and the West Bank.

“What is happening in the Red Sea has dealt a strong blow to the enemy's economy and ports,” he said.

“If the current course continues in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, it will lead to a clear result: the enemy government will have no choice but to accept the conditions of the resistance in Gaza.”

“If Biden and those with him think that Yemenis will stop supporting Gaza in the Red Sea, they are mistaken and ignorant,” Sayyed Nasrallah warned.

Furthermore, he indicated that 18 Kornet missiles hit targets at the Meron base, saying, “The video we published does not reveal all the truth about the Meron base. These are some of the missiles and some of the targets that were hit.”

“The one who should fear going to war with Lebanon is Israel,” Nasrallah said.

He then urged, “Stop the aggression on Gaza first and then talk about anything else.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah assured, “We have been ready for war for 99 days, and we are not afraid of it. We will fight in it without limits, regulations, or boundaries.”