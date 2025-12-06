Dispute ignites over Mosul University fire cause

Shafaq News – Mosul

The December 5 fire at Mosul University, which injured at least one student, has prompted conflicting reports over its cause.

Civil Defense teams noted that the blaze, which erupted in a dormitory kitchen, was quickly contained. Initial reports attributed the fire to a gas leak, with one student transferred to Mosul Hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

The university immediately rejected the claim, blaming the incident on personal negligence. It indicated that the student’s clothes caught fire while refilling an oil heater, igniting as she turned on the stove.

Inspections by university maintenance teams and Civil Defense found no faults or leaks in the gas system, with the university warning against spreading “exaggerated” information.

However, several students and other health sources provided a different account, reporting that five students were affected, including one with burns and four others who experienced fainting and smoke inhalation. Some students added that they had previously raised concerns about gas odors in dormitories that went unaddressed.

Read more: Iraq’s Civil Defense tackles 5,400+ blazes in 2025