Iraq security sweep: Arrests, smuggling attempts, and tribal violence

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on December 6, 2025.

- Charity Scam Arrests (Baghdad)

Security forces from Baghdad’s Karkh Police Command detained four individuals who impersonated a humanitarian organization to collect donations using falsified medical reports.

- Military Impersonation Case (Baghdad)

A force in the Zafaraniya area apprehended a man identified as “G.A.” for posing as a major general and carrying forged military IDs.

- Warrant Arrests and Weapons Seizure (Karbala)

Karbala Police Command detained two suspects wanted under judicial warrants during a wide search operation in Al-Hindiya district and seized two weapons.

- Embezzlement Suspect Detained (Babil)

Babil police arrested a Baghdad resident wanted for embezzlement under Article 62 of the Military Penal Code and pursued by the Permanent Military Court/2.

- Terrorism Suspect Stopped at Checkpoint (Babil)

Officers at the Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi checkpoint blocked a terrorism suspect attempting to enter Diyala using a forged journalist ID.

- Targeted Killing (Nineveh)

Unknown assailants fatally shot a man born in 1998 in the Kokjali area east of Mosul. Initial information indicates it was a revenge attack linked to a killing eighteen months ago.

- Two Shooting Injuries (Dhi Qar)

Two people were wounded in separate armed disputes in Al-Shuyukh market, south of Nasiriyah, and in the Al-Ilam neighborhood of Al-Gharraf district, with suspects arrested in the first case, while others fled the second.

- Tribal-Linked Attack (Muthanna)

Two people were killed in an armed assault on the main road in Al-Daraji, east of Samawa, in an incident tied to a tribal dispute. The perpetrators fled to an unknown location.

- Kidnapped Girl Rescued After 27 Days (Diyala)

Diyala Police Command rescued a girl who had been missing for 27 days after arresting a suspect during a planned ambush operation. Forces located the girl inside an unfinished building, while referring the perpetrator, who confessed, to judicial authorities under Article 422 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

- Smuggling Attempt Foiled (Diyala)

Military Intelligence units halted a vehicle attempting to smuggle industrial and food materials into Diyala and detained the driver.

- Pharmaceutical Seal Smuggling (Al-Anbar)

Inspectors at the Trebil border crossing intercepted a taxi driver carrying 240 unlicensed pharmaceutical seals that had been sent through a travel office without documentation, triggering an urgent investigation and new security measures.