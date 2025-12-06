Iraq security sweep: Arrests, smuggling attempts, and tribal violence
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on December 6, 2025.
- Charity Scam Arrests (Baghdad)
Security forces from Baghdad’s Karkh Police Command detained four individuals who impersonated a humanitarian organization to collect donations using falsified medical reports.
- Military Impersonation Case (Baghdad)
A force in the Zafaraniya area apprehended a man identified as “G.A.” for posing as a major general and carrying forged military IDs.
- Warrant Arrests and Weapons Seizure (Karbala)
Karbala Police Command detained two suspects wanted under judicial warrants during a wide search operation in Al-Hindiya district and seized two weapons.
- Embezzlement Suspect Detained (Babil)
Babil police arrested a Baghdad resident wanted for embezzlement under Article 62 of the Military Penal Code and pursued by the Permanent Military Court/2.
- Terrorism Suspect Stopped at Checkpoint (Babil)
Officers at the Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi checkpoint blocked a terrorism suspect attempting to enter Diyala using a forged journalist ID.
- Targeted Killing (Nineveh)
Unknown assailants fatally shot a man born in 1998 in the Kokjali area east of Mosul. Initial information indicates it was a revenge attack linked to a killing eighteen months ago.
- Two Shooting Injuries (Dhi Qar)
Two people were wounded in separate armed disputes in Al-Shuyukh market, south of Nasiriyah, and in the Al-Ilam neighborhood of Al-Gharraf district, with suspects arrested in the first case, while others fled the second.
- Tribal-Linked Attack (Muthanna)
Two people were killed in an armed assault on the main road in Al-Daraji, east of Samawa, in an incident tied to a tribal dispute. The perpetrators fled to an unknown location.
- Kidnapped Girl Rescued After 27 Days (Diyala)
Diyala Police Command rescued a girl who had been missing for 27 days after arresting a suspect during a planned ambush operation. Forces located the girl inside an unfinished building, while referring the perpetrator, who confessed, to judicial authorities under Article 422 of the Iraqi Penal Code.
- Smuggling Attempt Foiled (Diyala)
Military Intelligence units halted a vehicle attempting to smuggle industrial and food materials into Diyala and detained the driver.
- Pharmaceutical Seal Smuggling (Al-Anbar)
Inspectors at the Trebil border crossing intercepted a taxi driver carrying 240 unlicensed pharmaceutical seals that had been sent through a travel office without documentation, triggering an urgent investigation and new security measures.