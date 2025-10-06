Iraq security sweep: Kidnappings resolved, drug busts and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 6, 2025.

- Attempted Home Invasion (Baghdad)

Five armed men in civilian vehicles tried to storm the home of a retired ambassador and his brother, an army lieutenant, in al-Amil district before security forces surrounded the area, arrested the suspects, and confiscated their weapons.

- Kidnapping Case Resolved (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service announced the rescue of five Iraqis abducted in Tehran by an international gang. The victims, all from Kurdistan Region’s al-Sulaymaniyah, had been lured by false promises of travel to Europe and were freed within six hours through a joint operation with Iranian intelligence.

- Drug Trade Clash (Kirkuk)

An anti-narcotics unit exchanged fire with a wanted drug dealer in southern Kirkuk’s “June 1” neighborhood, killing the suspect and seizing narcotics, cash, and an electronic scale.

- Tribal Killing (Saladin)

A man in his thirties was shot dead during a tribal dispute in al-Sharqat, prompting authorities to open an investigation while transferring the body to the forensic department.

- Teacher Stabbing (Soran)

Police in Kurdistan Region’s Soran administration reported that a teacher was stabbed inside his school, and the attacker was arrested under Article 413 of the Iraqi Penal Code following a court order.

- Shooting Incident (Kirkuk)

Unidentified gunmen injured a young man in al-Shorja neighborhood in central Kirkuk. He was transferred to hospital as investigators began pursuing leads.

- Mass Arrests (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police detained 38 suspects under judicial warrants within 24 hours, including individuals carrying unlicensed firearms, a thief, and an intoxicated man, while ten others were arrested for separate brawls. Traffic police also issued 81 fines during the operation.

- Illegal Border Crossing (Diyala / al-Anbar)

Military Intelligence units detained 25 foreign nationals attempting to enter Iraq illegally—19 in Diyala and six in al-Anbar—in a coordinated effort to curb undocumented migration.

- Major Theft Case (Dhi Qar)

Police in al-Nasiriyah uncovered a theft involving 3.5B dinars ($2.474M) stolen from a senior municipal official’s home, identifying the perpetrator as a close associate who has since been arrested and placed under interrogation.