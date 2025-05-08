Baghdad's anti-crime push: Disrupting high-value criminal networks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi security forces arrested multiple suspects in Baghdad in separate operations targeting narcotics distribution, illegal arms trade, and antiquities smuggling, according to security sources.

The Baghdad Intelligence and Security Directorate, under the Ministry of Defense, dismantled a drug trafficking network and seized various banned substances. The suspects were detained under Article 28 of Iraq’s narcotics law.

Intelligence teams also apprehended two individuals involved in arms dealing. A cache of firearms and ammunition was confiscated, and the suspects were referred to judicial authorities.

Official figures indicate that Iraqi authorities intensified their nationwide drug enforcement in 2024, arresting approximately 14,000 individuals and seizing more than six tons of illegal substances. Courts issued 144 death sentences and 454 life sentences for trafficking offenses.

The government has also expanded rehabilitation centers to support reintegration of individuals struggling with addiction.

Separately, a man and a woman were arrested in the capital for attempting to smuggle antiquities. Recovered items included ancient coins, a painted ceramic jar, a small metallic statue, and a copy of Shams al-Ma’arif, a book historically associated with occult practices.

Iraq continues efforts to combat antiquities theft and trafficking, an issue worsened by widespread looting after the 2003 invasion. Earlier, the country recovered 181 smuggled artifacts, including items from the Nimrud site, through coordinated diplomatic efforts.