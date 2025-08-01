Iraq on high alert: Arbaeen security, high-profile arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 1, 2025.

Security Forces on High Alert for Arbaeen (Karbala/Najaf):

Iraqi forces will enter a state of high alert early next week as the Arbaeen security plan goes into effect across Baghdad and the provinces starting August 4.

Arbaeen Travel Advisory Issued (Karbala/Najaf):

The Supreme Security Committee for Mass Pilgrimages urged drivers to avoid speeding, inspect vehicles before travel, and carry fire extinguishers, citing rising temperatures and increased risk of vehicle breakdowns or fires. Drivers showing signs of fatigue were advised not to continue; bus operators must assign backup drivers.

Intelligence Chief Dismissed After Armed Tribal Display (Najaf):

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari removed Major General Maytham al-Masoudi from his post as head of Najaf intelligence following a murder and a subsequent tribal show of arms in the city center.

Crystal Meth and Handgun Seized at Checkpoint (Baghdad):

Baghdad’s Second Sadr District patrols arrested two suspects, (A.S.A) and (H.A.A), after stopping a suspicious motorcycle. One was masked at the time of arrest. Officers found several bags containing approximately 50 grams of crystal meth and an unlicensed handgun.

Former Saddam-Era Security Officer Arrested (Baghdad):

Iraq’s National Security Service apprehended Ajaj Ahmed Hardan, known as “Hajjaj of Nukhaib Prison,” a former regime officer long believed dead. He was one of the most wanted figures from Saddam Hussein’s era and served as a notorious security officer at Nukhaib Prison.

No ban on Syrians with valid visas (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry confirmed that Syrian nationals holding valid visas for tourism or religious purposes continue to be admitted under existing entry procedures. Reports alleging denial of entry to Syrian travelers were dismissed.