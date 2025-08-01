Crystal meth, illegal firearm seized in Baghdad’s Sadr City

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested two suspects, including a young woman, in Sadr City on Friday during a surprise checkpoint operation.

The Baghdad Police Directorate reported that patrols from the Second Sadr City Emergency Unit stopped a motorcycle carrying the pair after observing suspicious behavior. One of the suspects was reportedly masked at the time of the arrest.

Upon searching them, officers found approximately 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged in multiple bags, along with an unlicensed handgun.