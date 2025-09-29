Baghdad raids net 70 kg of drugs

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraqi security forces seized 70 kilograms of narcotics and arrested 22 suspected traffickers in Baghdad during September, the capital’s anti-narcotics directorate said on Monday.

The Rusafa unit carried out a series of raids under court orders, targeting networks operating across its jurisdiction.

Authorities said the operations are part of an intensified campaign to dismantle the drug trade and curb its impact on Iraqi society.

