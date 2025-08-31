Iraq security roundup: Drone strike denied, arrests and deportations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 31, 2025.

- Airport Reports Denied (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry rejected claims of a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport, stressing that the capital remains “safe and stable.”

- Nigerian Woman Found Dead (Baghdad)

Police discovered the body of a Nigerian woman in al-Qadisiyah, with investigators suggesting she fell while trying to escape from a labor recruitment company building. No signs of direct assault were found.

- Large-Scale Arrests (Maysan)

The Interior Ministry reported 137 arrests in a security campaign, including suspects wanted for terrorism, murder, drug trafficking, extortion, and other crimes.

The Military Intelligence Directorate confirmed five additional drug dealers had been detained under Iraq’s narcotics law.

- “Captain Shahad” Detained (Baghdad)

Police arrested Marwa Mahmoud Zaki, known as “Captain Shahad,” on charges of producing “immoral content.” The Interior Ministry’s committee for online media violations noted that legal measures were taken against her.

- Residency Law Enforcement (Baghdad / Basra)

Security forces detained 49 foreign and Arab nationals for violating residency rules during coordinated raids in Baghdad. The Interior Ministry said an additional 84 violators were deported through Basra International Airport and the Shalamcheh border crossing.