Coalition air defenses shoot down drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

US-led Global Coalition air defense systems intercepted several drones flying over Erbil, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Friday.

The interceptions were carried out from Harir Air Base near Erbil International Airport, destroying the drones before they reached their targets. The reporter added.

Cities across the Kurdistan Region have faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, with strikes hitting the Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq. The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, reported more than 190 missile and drone attacks on the Region during that period.