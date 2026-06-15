US Dollar edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil at closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 154,900 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,900 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,200 dinars recorded at the opening.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling at 154,650 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 154,600 dinars.