US advises Americans to leave Middle East

Shafaq News- Washington

The US State Department on Saturday urged Americans in the Middle East to consider leaving or prepare to depart if tensions escalate, warning of flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and wider travel disruptions.

Washington cautioned that Iran and groups supporting Tehran could target US interests and Americans worldwide, including diplomatic facilities, businesses, and other institutions linked to the United States.

Middle East: Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier… pic.twitter.com/d1ZmzRBBHN — TravelGov (@TravelGov) August 1, 2026

Security alerts were also issued by US diplomatic missions across Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, while the Baghdad embassy and Erbil consulate described the regional security environment as “complex,” with the potential for unexpected escalation.

US President Donald Trump stated on July 31 that the US would strike Iran “very hard” until Tehran returned to negotiations. The Wall Street Journal later reported, citing US officials, that he had ordered a new military campaign that could begin over the weekend and continue for several days.

An Iranian security official told state media that Tehran had prepared plans to target critical Israeli infrastructure and US energy assets across the Middle East if Iranian infrastructure were attacked.

Kuwait reported Iranian drone attacks on northern facilities earlier today, while maritime authorities recorded an attack on a tanker and an explosion near another vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. No casualties were immediately reported.