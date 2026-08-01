Mykhailo Mudryk cleared to return after doping ban

Shafaq News- London

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been cleared to return to competition immediately after resolving his anti-doping appeal through an agreement with the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The FA confirmed that Mudryk accepted two anti-doping rule violations and a period of ineligibility equal to the suspension already served by July 30. The settlement makes him eligible to play again but does not overturn the original finding.

The case began after an out-of-competition test on October 22, 2024, detected a low concentration of meldonium, a prohibited substance. Mudryk was provisionally suspended in December and charged in May 2025 with the presence and use or attempted use of the substance.

An independent Regulatory Commission found the charges proven in January 2026 and imposed a four-year ban, which Mudryk appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The FA stated that WADA later revised its minimum reporting levels. Although the change is not retroactive, the concentration detected in Mudryk’s sample would not be reported under the current standard and would therefore not produce an anti-doping violation.

That technical change and the wider circumstances led Mudryk, the FA and WADA to settle the appeal under the World Anti-Doping Code.

Mudryk maintained throughout the proceedings that he had never knowingly or intentionally taken a banned substance.

“I am grateful that this process has reached a conclusion, that I have been cleared to return to football and that I can now look ahead to my future.”

Chelsea welcomed the resolution and affirmed that it would help the 25-year-old regain full fitness and rejoin the first-team squad. Mudryk has not played competitively since November 2024.