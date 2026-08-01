PM Al-Zaidi reassigns top military commanders

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi reassigned senior military commanders in Baghdad and three provinces, a well-informed source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The reshuffle assigns Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Majidi to Diyala Operations after serving as director of organization at the Ministry of Defense, transfers Maj. Gen. Kamel Saleh Mohammed from Baghdad Operations to Saladin Operations, and moves Maj. Gen. Atheer Al-Rubaie from the 20th Division to Basra Operations.

Official statements are expected shortly.