Iraqi archaeologist faces probe over Bronze Goat claim

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have referred archaeologist Amer Abdul Razzaq for investigation after he publicly alleged that the rare Mesopotamian “Bronze Goat” was displayed among treasures of Kuwait’s ruling family during a regional exhibition, according to official documents obtained by Shafaq News on Saturday.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News that political pressure had discouraged the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities from pursuing the case to avoid straining Iraq’s relations with neighboring countries, particularly Kuwait. Thousands of Iraqi antiquities smuggled abroad, the source noted, are now in Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, with many featured in international traveling exhibitions.

Earlier, Abdul Razzaq labeled the Bronze Goat as one of the rarest surviving Mesopotamian artifacts and urged the authorities to determine how it had left Iraq and work to secure its return.

Iraq recovered more than 40,000 antiquities through domestic seizures and international repatriation efforts in 2024 and 2025, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities.

Under the Antiquities Law No. 55 of 2002, individuals who fail to hand over archaeological artifacts to the state within 30 days face up to 10 years in prison and a fine equivalent to twice the estimated value of the items, while the theft of antiquities and heritage property carries sentences of up to 15 years.