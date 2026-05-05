Iraq seizes 255 archaeological artifacts between Basra and Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s National Security Service seized on Tuesday 255 archaeological artifacts hidden inside abandoned quarries between the southern provinces of Basra and Dhi Qar.

The seized items included ancient coins, archaeological objects, ceramic and metal vessels, and stone artifacts of various shapes and sizes, and they were reportedly intended for sale or smuggling abroad.

Iraq has recovered more than 40,000 artifacts in 2024 and 2025 through a combination of local seizures and international repatriations, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities.