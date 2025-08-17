44 artifacts retreieved in Iraq’s Maysan Province

Shafaq News – Maysan

Police in Iraq’s Maysan Province recovered 44 ancient artifacts, the Directorate for the Protection of Antiquities and Heritage announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Directorate reported that the items were handed over to the provincial antiquities inspectorate after residents alerted authorities to their discovery.

Iraq has recovered more than 40,000 artifacts in 2024 and 2025 through a combination of local seizures and international repatriations, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities.

Among these efforts, 50 artifacts were discovered at Tell Umm al-Aqarib, including coins of different sizes dating back to ancient eras. 181 smuggled items were also returned from the United States and other countries in July 2024.