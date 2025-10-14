Iraq to repatriate nearly 190 artifacts from the UK

Shafaq News – Baghdad

British police recovered 185 smuggled Iraqi cuneiform tablets, Culture Minister Ahmad Fakkak al-Badrani said on Tuesday, confirming coordination with London to bring them home.

Al-Badrani told Shafaq News the tablets were found about ten days ago and placed under British custody. Iraq has so far reclaimed more than 35,000 artifacts from the United States, the United Kingdom, and several European and Arab countries—including 6,000 pieces from Britain and 13 boxes from the US, he added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to recovering Iraqi antiquities looted or smuggled abroad in past decades.

Read more: Iraq's archaeological sites face neglect despite potential to boost economy, experts say