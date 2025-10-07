Iraqi forces seize 18 artifacts in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi security forces discovered 18 archaeological artifacts inside a residence in western Baghdad on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the discovery was made during a search operation targeting locations flagged for suspicious activity. The owner, identified as an employee of the Martyrs Foundation, was arrested after the artifacts were found inside his house.

In recent months, Iraqi security forces have recovered dozens of antiquities in multiple provinces. In Dhi Qar, authorities uncovered 37 artifacts during patrol operations, including ancient pottery vessels. In Maysan, 44 artifacts were seized after tip-offs from residents. In Babil, police arrested two suspected antiquities traders and confiscated five pieces, reportedly trafficked from Kirkuk.