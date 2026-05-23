President Barzani, FM Araghchi discuss trade and border security
Shafaq News- Erbil/ Tehran
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed economic ties and border security coordination during a phone call, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said on Friday.
سهرۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و وهزيرى دهرهوهى ئێران دۆخى ناوچهكه تاوتوێ دهكهنhttps://t.co/kigQKzUYqo pic.twitter.com/kGKcyJbkRL— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 23, 2026
The talks focused on strengthening relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing coordination to protect border security.
Regional developments were also discussed, with both officials stressing the importance of regional efforts to reinforce stability and security in the Middle East, the statement added.