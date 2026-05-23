President Barzani, FM Araghchi discuss trade and border security

President Barzani, FM Araghchi discuss trade and border security
2026-05-23T07:33:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Tehran

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed economic ties and border security coordination during a phone call, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said on Friday.

The talks focused on strengthening relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. The two sides also exchanged views on enhancing coordination to protect border security.

Regional developments were also discussed, with both officials stressing the importance of regional efforts to reinforce stability and security in the Middle East, the statement added.

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