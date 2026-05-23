USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar held steady at 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and 153,500 dinars in Erbil on Saturday as trading opened for the new week.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the exchange rate at Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges remained unchanged from Thursday’s close at 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the sell rate stood at 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buy rate was 153,000 dinars. In Erbil, the dollar traded at 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars for selling and 153,400 dinars for buying.