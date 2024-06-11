USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates for the US dollar increased, on Tuesday, in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 147,150 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops reached 148,250 IQD, while the buying rates were at 146,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 146,900 IQD, and the buying prices at 146,800 IQD per $100.