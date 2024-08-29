USD/IQD rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend in Baghdad and Erbil as markets closed on Thursday.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the exchange rate reached 149,250 IQD per $100 in Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad, up from 149,100 IQD earlier in the day.

In local markets, the selling price stood at 150,250 IQD, while the buying price reached 148,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,200 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 149,100 IQD.