USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar recorded an upward trend on Thursday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered 151,800 IQD for every $100, marking a significant rise from Wednesday's rate of 150,600 IQD.

Local currency exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 152,750 IQD and a buying price of 150,750 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 151,850 IQD and the buying price was 151,750 IQD for $100.