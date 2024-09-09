USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the value of the US dollar increased against the Iraqi dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil, coinciding with the closure of the stock exchange.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,000 IQD per $100 upon its closure, up from 149,650 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price of the dollar reached 151,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,900 IQD per $100 and the buying price stood at 149,800 IQD.