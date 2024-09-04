USD/IQD exchange rate edge up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, dollar prices slightly rose in both Baghdad and Erbil as markets closed.

According to a Shafaq NewsAgency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 149,350 IQD per $100, up from 149,200 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling price was 150,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 148,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,300 IQD per $100 and the buying price reached 149,200 IQD.