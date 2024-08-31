USD/IQD rate stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates for the US dollar remained stable in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, marking steady prices as the week came to a close.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the US dollar maintained its price at 149,200 IQD per $100 in Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, the same rate recorded earlier in the day.

Local currency exchange shops in Baghdad also reported a selling price of 150,250 IQD per $100 and a buying price of 148,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 149,200 IQD and the buying price at 149,000 IQD per $100.