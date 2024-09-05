USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rate recorded an upward trend against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, following the opening of trading.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 149,450 IQD per $100, up from 149,200 IQD on Wednesday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling rate stood at 150,500 IQD and the buying rate at 148,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 149,400 IQD, and the buying price was 149,300 IQD per $100.