USD/IQD exchange rate decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar witnessed a slight decline in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as trading closed on Sunday.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 149,100 IQD per $100, down from 149,200 IQD earlier in the day.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops across Baghdad reached 150,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 148,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 149,050 IQD and purchasing prices at 148,950 IQD per $100.