Kurdistan Region thwarts DDoS attack on Runaki Services Portal

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Information Technology Department blocked “a large-scale, coordinated cyberattack” targeting the Runaki services portal, confirming that the platform continued operating without interruption.

In a statement, the department said its technical teams countered a major distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that targeted the portal on the 15th and 16th of this month. The attack involved around 10 consecutive waves, each reaching approximately 180 gigabytes per second.

The traffic originated from thousands of different IP addresses across multiple countries and included millions of automated requests designed to overwhelm the system.

The department’s Incident Response system was activated immediately, with specialized teams deploying comprehensive, multi-layered protection measures. “These steps helped contain the attack and prevent any impact on the Kurdistan Region’s digital infrastructure.” It confirmed that the Runaki portal did not experience any downtime and that all services continued to function normally throughout the incident.

Project Runaki —meaning Light — is a KRG initiative launched by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in October 2024 to modernize the electricity sector. The project aims to provide round-the-clock national power to homes and businesses across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026.