Iran thwarts major cyberattack amid port explosion and nuclear talks
Shafaq News/ Iran repelled a complex cyberattack targeting its infrastructure on Sunday, according to Behzad Akbari, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company.
The incident occurred a day after a powerful
explosion damaged the country's most important container port and coincided
with the conclusion of a third round of nuclear negotiations with the United
States in Oman.
"One of the most widespread and complex
cyberattacks against the country's infrastructure was identified, and
preventive measures were taken," Akbari stated on Monday, as reported by
the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
He did not provide further details.
On Saturday, a large explosion rocked Iran's
largest container port, Bandar Abbas, causing at least 40 deaths and 1,200
injuries. The cause of the blast remains unclear, though initial reports
suggested that chemicals at the port may have contributed.
Iran has previously accused its arch-foe Israel
of orchestrating cyberattacks on its infrastructure. In October 2021, a
cyberattack paralyzed all 4,300 gas stations across the country, disrupting the
use of government-issued fuel cards and displaying anti-government messages on
digital billboards. Iranian officials attributed the attack to the United
States and Israel.
In December 2023, another cyberattack disrupted
approximately 70% of Iran's petrol stations. A hacking group known as
"Predatory Sparrow," which has been linked to Israel, claimed
responsibility, stating that the attack was in retaliation for the Islamic
Republic's regional activities. The group has also been associated with
cyberattacks on Iran's steel industry and other critical infrastructure.