Iran thwarts major cyberattack amid port explosion and nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ Iran repelled a complex cyberattack targeting its infrastructure on Sunday, according to Behzad Akbari, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company.

The incident occurred a day after a powerful explosion damaged the country's most important container port and coincided with the conclusion of a third round of nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman.

"One of the most widespread and complex cyberattacks against the country's infrastructure was identified, and preventive measures were taken," Akbari stated on Monday, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He did not provide further details.

On Saturday, a large explosion rocked Iran's largest container port, Bandar Abbas, causing at least 40 deaths and 1,200 injuries. The cause of the blast remains unclear, though initial reports suggested that chemicals at the port may have contributed.

Iran has previously accused its arch-foe Israel of orchestrating cyberattacks on its infrastructure. In October 2021, a cyberattack paralyzed all 4,300 gas stations across the country, disrupting the use of government-issued fuel cards and displaying anti-government messages on digital billboards. Iranian officials attributed the attack to the United States and Israel.

In December 2023, another cyberattack disrupted approximately 70% of Iran's petrol stations. A hacking group known as "Predatory Sparrow," which has been linked to Israel, claimed responsibility, stating that the attack was in retaliation for the Islamic Republic's regional activities. The group has also been associated with cyberattacks on Iran's steel industry and other critical infrastructure.