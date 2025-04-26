Massive explosion rocks Iran’s key port: Casualties reported

Shafaq News/ A powerful explosion rocked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port in the southern city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday, causing widespread damage and halting port operations, Iranian media reported.

Hormozgan Province’s Crisis Management Authority confirmed that the blast occurred at a section of the port’s main pier. According to the Ports Authority, firefighting teams are working to contain the blaze.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the blast originated from a fuel depot within the port. The explosion was described as “extremely powerful,” causing significant material damage across the facility.

Following the incident, all activities at Shahid Rajaee port have been suspended, Tasnim said.

The explosion left many dead and injured, with the exact number of casualties still unknown.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Shahid Rajaee is Iran’s largest container port and a critical economic hub, located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

