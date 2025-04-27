Iran’s Bandar Abbas explosion: Putin orders immediate aid

Shafaq News/ Dozens of countries and international organizations extended condolences to Iran following the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly sent a message of sympathy to Iranian leaders. The Russian embassy in Tehran announced that Putin ordered the “immediate dispatch” of emergency planes from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to assist in firefighting operations.

Russian Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also conveyed condolences to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, expressing support for the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

In Iraq, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the delivery of urgent aid to Iran, while the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced solidarity with the Iranian government and people, stressing the importance of regional cooperation in responding to humanitarian crises.

Additional expressions of sympathy came from Cuba, Nicaragua, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Nations office in Tehran.

The explosion, which struck Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday, killed at least 40 people and injured 1,241, according to Hormozgan Governor Mohammad Ashouri.

Earlier, Iran’s Interior Ministry confirmed that all national and regional resources had been mobilized, with firefighting teams and special aircraft deployed to contain the blaze. Strong winds reportedly accelerated the fire’s spread among shipping containers, prompting emergency crews to construct barriers and reposition empty containers to prevent further damage.

Located along the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, Shahid Rajaee Port handles nearly 80% of Iran’s container traffic.