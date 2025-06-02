GCC calls on Iraq to honor Kuwait’s sovereignty, pushes power link forward

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers urged Iraq to respect Kuwait’s sovereignty and pledged to advance plans to link Iraq to the Gulf power grid, strengthening regional energy ties.

In a joint statement following the conclusion of the GCC Ministerial Council’s 164th session, held in Kuwait, the ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening Gulf-Iraq relations while upholding international norms and existing agreements.

The communique praised the “positive partnership” between the GCC and Baghdad, confirming progress on the cross-border electricity interconnection project. The initiative is part of broader efforts to deepen economic integration and energy coordination across the region.

The council also reiterated that the entire Durra gas field lies within Kuwait’s maritime territory. It underlined that natural resources in the adjacent submerged area—shared exclusively between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait—are jointly owned by the two nations.

Meanwhile, the ministers agreed to proceed with steps toward a GCC union, based on the late Saudi King Abdullah’s proposal, assigning the council secretariat to follow up.

The ministers also reaffirmed the UAE’s sovereignty over the three islands reportedly occupied by Iran, rejecting Tehran’s actions as void, and urged resolution through negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

Concern over Iran’s nuclear program was reiterated, with calls for swift agreements with the US and GCC participation in all related talks.

On Gaza, they expressed “full support” for the Palestinian people, called for lifting the Israeli blockade, and demanded compliance with international law.

The council welcomed the US-Yemen ceasefire brokered by Oman and condemned the alleged arms smuggling to the Houthis, urging a political resolution.

Ministers further stressed respect for Syria’s sovereignty, praised Saudi and Qatari financial support for the country’s recovery, and welcomed €5.8 billion ($6.6 billion) in pledges at the Brussels donor conference.In addition, support was voiced for “Lebanon’s reform efforts.”

The GCC welcomed the India-Pakistan ceasefire and Saudi mediation, as well as Riyadh’s hosting of USA-Russia talks on Ukraine.