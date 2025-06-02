Iran to reject US nuclear proposal

Shafaq News/ Iran is preparing to reject the latest US proposal to resolve the nuclear standoff, calling it “unbalanced” and out of step with Tehran’s key demands, a senior Iranian diplomat told Reuters on Monday.

The offer, delivered in Tehran over the weekend by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, follows five rounds of indirect talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat described the proposal as a “non-starter,” citing Washington’s refusal to soften its stance on uranium enrichment and the lack of clarity on lifting sanctions.

Tehran is demanding the full and immediate removal of sanctions, especially those reinstated after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. The US is offering phased relief, a model Iran has consistently rejected. Key Iranian institutions, including the central bank and national oil company, remain under terrorism-related sanctions.

The Iranian negotiating team, under the direct supervision of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, views the proposal as “one-sided” and designed to pressure Tehran into a disadvantageous agreement, the source added.

The US has ramped up pressure since Trump’s return to office, tightening sanctions and reviving threats of military action if talks fail.

Earlier, Araghchi confirmed Tehran will issue a formal response soon.

The developments come alongside a tripartite meeting in Cairo, where Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers met with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss Iran’s nuclear file and broader regional stability.