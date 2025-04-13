Iran: US outreach could lead to shared solutions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a senior Iranian military official hoped that the talks with the US in Oman could lead to “mutual” understanding and cooperation.

General Iraj Masjedi, an advisor to the commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told Iranian state television that the message from Trump came “at a highly sensitive time following rising tensions between the two countries.”

“Trump was the one who requested negotiations with Tehran,” Masjedi said, rejecting claims that Iran entered indirect talks due to concerns over military escalation. “He wrote a letter asking Iran to begin talks.”

Masjedi confirmed that Iran had responded to the request and that discussions were underway. “We hope the talks will produce results that guide both parties toward mutual understanding, where they can cooperate and reach solutions through dialogue.”

Relations between the United States and Iran have sharply deteriorated since Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018. Since then, the region has witnessed repeated rounds of military and economic escalation, including sweeping US sanctions that have heavily impacted the Iranian economy.

Iranian officials say they are seeking a resolution to several longstanding disputes, including the lifting of sanctions. Still, Masjedi acknowledged that major obstacles remain to reaching a comprehensive agreement.

His remarks follow a first round of indirect US-Iran talks held on Saturday in Muscat, Oman, with Omani officials mediating between the two sides. A second round is expected next week.