Iran rejects “inflated” IAEA findings

Shafaq News/ Iran rejected the latest International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report on Monday, calling it “politically motivated” and inflated, while insisting its nuclear program remains peaceful and under full oversight.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed the findings as a “repetition of outdated claims” amplified under European pressure, cautioning that Iran is monitoring Western actions at the IAEA and will respond accordingly.

Addressing a recent US proposal on the nuclear file, Baqaei clarified that reviewing a draft doesn’t imply agreement, stressing that Tehran will reject any deal containing what it deems “unreasonable demands” or overlooking its rights. “Verified, practical sanctions relief, especially in banking, is Iran’s top priority.”

He also reaffirmed Iran’s compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and cooperation with the IAEA, while warning of “appropriate measures” if major powers continue what he described as “provocative behavior” within the agency.

Rejecting allegations of military dimensions to Iran’s nuclear activities, Baqaei blamed what he called “Zionist [Israeli] narratives” for shaping US regional policy.

On Gaza, the Iranian official condemned the humanitarian situation as “unmatched in scale,” calling for urgent international attention.

Baqaei’s statement comes as Tehran and Washington prepare for a sixth round of indirect nuclear talks, with Western powers demanding stronger guarantees on Iran’s atomic program.