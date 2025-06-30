Iran to IAEA: Don’t expect cooperation while nuclear facilities are targeted

Shafaq News – Tehran

Suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is now a binding parliamentary order, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday.

At a weekly press briefing, ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei argued that IAEA Director Rafael Grossi must explain how Iran could keep cooperating while its nuclear facilities come under attack, asserting, “The agency cannot expect Iran, as a Non-Proliferation Treaty signatory, to participate while it ignores or even justifies strikes on our sites.”

Baqaei claimed Iran had secured guarantees from neighboring countries not to let Israel use their territory or airspace for military operations, citing “good-neighborly policies and respect for international law.”

He also condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent comments as “foolish and insulting,” warning they would inflame regional hostility toward Washington.

Iran’s parliament recently enacted legislation freezing cooperation with the IAEA, accusing the agency of publishing a “biased report” that emboldened Israel and cleared the way for US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz.