Iran approves law to halt IAEA cooperation

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Thursday, Iran’s Guardian Council approved legislation passed by parliament mandating the suspension of government cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), escalating tensions over the country’s nuclear program.

Council spokesperson Hadi Tahan Nazif said the bill requires the Iranian government to halt all cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog until “national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of Iran’s nuclear scientists and facilities” are fully guaranteed.

The legislation passed unanimously in parliament, with all 221 members present voting in favor.

The Guardian Council clarified that the suspension applies to all forms of cooperation under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the IAEA’s safeguards system. Cooperation will remain frozen until Iran verifies that its conditions are met, including international respect for its sovereign rights and security assurances for its nuclear program.

Specifically, the bill demands guarantees for Iran’s right to enrich uranium under Article IV of the NPT, which affirms every member state’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Verification of these conditions must come via a report from Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization and approval from the Supreme National Security Council. The government is also required to submit quarterly progress reports to both the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the security council.