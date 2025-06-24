Iran to continue nuclear work as IAEA calls for inspection restart

Shafaq News/ Iran will continue its nuclear program without interruption, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, announced on Tuesday.

Eslami told state broadcaster IRIB that assessments of damage to nuclear facilities were still ongoing, while experts said the extent of destruction from recent Israeli and US strikes remains unclear.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for an immediate resumption of nuclear verification activities in Tehran.

“The inspections had been suspended after the attacks, but the technical team remains in Iran and is ready to resume verification, including checks on uranium enrichment at 60 percent levels,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

He reported severe damage at the Arak, Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz sites, though no radiation leaks were detected outside the facilities or in neighboring countries.

In a letter to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Grossi called for a meeting and a restart of cooperation with the agency, stressing that continued inspections are vital for a diplomatic resolution.

The United States recently struck Iran’s underground Fordow facility with bunker-buster bombs. President Donald Trump claimed the raids destroyed Iran’s “main uranium enrichment sites,” though this remains unconfirmed.