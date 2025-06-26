Iran vows to continue peaceful nuclear program

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran has halted its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the country’s Guardian Council approved the suspension, a spokesperson for the Council, which oversees legislation and elections, confirmed the decision on Thursday.

In addition, Iran also maintained that its right to peaceful nuclear energy remains intact, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei affirmed, describing the Israeli and US attacks as a “blow to international law, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the ethical standards of the international community.”

“They have destroyed diplomacy,” Baghaei said, clarifying that Iranian nuclear infrastructure suffered significant damage in the strikes by “Israeli and American aggressors.” He added that Qatar had initiated communications with Tehran aimed at de-escalating the conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency cited an unnamed source who suggested that Israel may have used munitions containing depleted uranium during its attacks. The source said preliminary testing pointed to this possibility, though “no conclusive result has yet been confirmed.”