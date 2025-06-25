Iran: +600 killed in Israeli strikes across multiple provinces

Shafaq News – Tehran

Israeli strikes have killed 627 people and injured 4,870 others across multiple Iranian provinces, according to the latest updated data from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Hossein Kermanpour, the ministry’s head of Public Relations and Information Center, stated that the provinces of Tehran and Kermanshah recorded the highest number of casualties, followed by Khuzestan, Lorestan, Isfahan, Markazi, East Azerbaijan, Hamedan, Zanjan, and Gilan.

Kermanpour noted that 86.1% of the victims died at the sites of the attacks, while 13.9% died en route to hospitals.

On the Israeli side, the national ambulance service (Magen David) reported that the ongoing conflict with Iran has resulted in 28 deaths and more than 1,300 injuries.