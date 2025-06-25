Strategic shift: US strike on Iran signals new era of military engagement

Shafaq News – Tehran/Washington

The United States' recent military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities marks a sharp shift in Washington’s Middle East strategy, according to a new report from The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The operation, dubbed “Midnight Hammer,” represents a move from a traditionally defensive US posture to an offensive one, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and US-Israeli relations.

The report is based on a June 23 policy forum featuring senior security and diplomatic experts Dana Stroul, Michael Herzog, and Dennis Ross. The discussion took place before Tehran’s retaliatory strike on US bases in Qatar and the subsequent ceasefire with Israel, yet it provides crucial context for understanding Washington’s evolving strategy.

Stroul emphasized the contrast between the Biden administration’s cautious military posture following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the aggressive approach taken under former President Trump’s decision to launch a June 21 strike against Iran. According to her, this move represents a significant departure from the prior goal of containing conflict and defending US and allied interests.

The operation itself demonstrated the unmatched precision and reach of the US military. It marked the first operational use of the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb and involved extraordinary coordination with Israeli forces. Despite its tactical success, however, the report underscores lingering uncertainty about the actual damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

