Israel readies to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities if talks fail

Shafaq News/ Israel is ramping up preparations for a potential military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities if talks with the United States collapse, Axios reported, citing two Israeli sources familiar with the matter.

Israeli intelligence assessments have shifted sharply in recent days. Officials who once saw a deal within reach now fear the negotiations are on the verge of breaking down.

One source said the Israeli military believes its window for an effective strike is closing, and a swift decision may be necessary if diplomacy fails. The source declined to explain why a delay would undermine the operation’s success.

Both sources confirmed a CNN report that the Israeli military has been conducting extensive drills and logistical planning for a potential strike. “There was a lot of training, and the US military sees everything and understands Israel is preparing,” one source said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to one Israeli source, is waiting for the talks to collapse and for a moment when US President Donald Trump becomes frustrated enough to give implicit approval for Israeli action.

The sources also said the operation would not be a one-off strike but a week-long campaign, complex and laden with regional risk.

A US official told Axios the Trump administration is concerned Netanyahu could act without a formal green light from Washington.

Meanwhile, the fifth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations is scheduled for Friday in Rome. During the last round, White House envoy Steve Witkoff handed his Iranian counterpart a written proposal, sparking cautious optimism. Talks have since stalled over Iran’s insistence on retaining domestic uranium enrichment capabilities.